Bandits wreak havoc in central Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – ARMED bandits have killed ten people and kidnapped 23 villagers in central Nigeria.

A village head is among those killed in the attack in the central Niger State, which is the biggest in the West African country.

Area Mas’ud Abubakar, the head of the Rafi local government area and nine youth have been killed.

The village head’s wife and his children are among others kidnapped.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello expressed outrage.

“The situation, particularly in the last 72 hours, has become regrettably alarming,” he said on Wednesday.

“We are witnessing these attacks now, almost, on daily basis and it is worrisome,” the governor added.

He urged security agencies to intensify their search for the perpetrators.

The governor said the culprits must face justice.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country by population (206 million) is beset by violent crime.

Armed gangs, kidnappers and the Boko Haram terrorists are the biggest threat to security.

– CAJ News