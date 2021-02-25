Japan increases funding to ease Zimbabwe crises

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – JAPAN has committed US$8,6 million (R124,7 million) to support people most affected by the humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe.

The vulnerable Zimbabweans include an estimated 5,6 million people who are severely food insecure as a result of consecutive droughts and a worsening economic situation.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has worsened the crises.

Japan’s emergency funding will be provided through the World Food Programme (WFP), United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Zimbabwe is currently experiencing one of its worst humanitarian crises.

Three successive years of drought have led to failed harvests and severe levels of food insecurity.

A majority (70 percent) of the total population (15 million) depend on agriculture as the primary source of livelihood.

Hyperinflation has pushed the cost of basic commodities and services up.

Nationwide lockdowns against COVID-19 have impacted on petty trading and informal activities.

In 2020, Japan also provided $15,3 million emergency funding to support vulnerable Zimbabweans.

Earlier this week, Switzerland provided $7 million to assist millions of Zimbabweans facing economic problems and climatic disasters.

– CAJ News