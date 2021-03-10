Ditlhokwe believes it’s still anyone’s title

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – IN his quest to help SuperSport United challenge for titles Thatayaone Ditlhokwe is neither carried away by his solid spell in the South African premiership nor his first personal accolade.

The Botswana international defender has been one of the most dependable performers for the DStv Premiership hopefuls as they mount a challenge to neighbours Mamelodi Sundowns’ stronghold on the league title.

With the spotlight on the fearsome SuperSport United strikeforce and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams’ record-breaking exploits, which have been pivotal in Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s push to regaining the title, Ditlhokwe has gone about his business quietly but effectively at centre-back.

Having joined from Township Rollers before the coronavirus (COVID-19) halted last season, his qualities have shone during this campaign when he has featured in 12 of United’s 17 matches, at the time of publication.

The Botswana skipper’s deserved recognition came in the recent one-all draw away to Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium.

While motivated by the Man of the Match accolade, Ditlhokwe, sees no reason to get carried away.

“It’s a good thing,” ‘TT’, as the defender is also known, said of the award.

“But, remember you do not only become a good player by winning Man of the Match. I have big aims. So, Man of the Match is fine but not something to be (entirely) excited about.”

The 22-year-old from Gulubane said while he had cemented a position at SuperSport, there was room for uniformity in his performances.

He has also featured a number of times out wide, given regular left-back’s injury problems.

“I aim for consistency, to focus, work hard and grow as a player,” Ditlhokwe said in an interview with CAJ News Africa.

“My main aim is to help the team achieve its goals. I can ensure that by working and performing well each and every time I’m given the chance.”

Sundowns have emerged as favourites to clinch a fourth straight title. The Brazilians jointly hold a record of three consecutive titles with Matsantsa .

Second-placed SuperSport United are, by current standings, the biggest threat to Sundowns’ dominance.

“I think every team that is determined can challenge to win the league. So, it’s possible,” Ditlhokwe reckoned.

– CAJ News