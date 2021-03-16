Traditional leaders to help rebuild South Africa’s economy

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for the support of traditional leaders as South Africa rebuilds after months of economic turmoil.

He made the appeal coinciding with the country losing two of its most respected traditional monarchs in the last few months

This week, the Zulu people will lay to rest His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini ka Bhekuzulu who reigned for half a century.

In January, the Bapedi people buried Kgoshikgolo Thulare Thulare III, who passed away less than a year after his inauguration.

“With their passing, we have lost champions of the preservation of our heritage, and revered custodians of the histories of their respective peoples,” the president stated in his weekly letter.

“At the same time, they were vital players in rural development, and were committed to driving programmes to uplift the material conditions of their people,” he added.

Ramaphosa thus said the traditional leaders have a vital role in complementing the government.

“As we work together as a country to rebuild our economy, we will continue to count on the support of the institution of traditional leadership, which is an inextricable part of our past, our present and our future.”

Last week, Ramaphosa had the opportunity to participate in the debate on the opening of the National House of Traditional Leaders, which was concerned with the most pressing issues currently facing the country.

The leaders pledged to be part of addressing the challenges of underdevelopment and poverty in their areas.

“I have consistently said that our economic recovery in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic must be inclusive, and that nobody must be left behind,” Ramaphosa said.

– CAJ News