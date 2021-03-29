Sudan government signs deal with rebel group

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – AN agreement between the government and one of the country’s rebel groups is anticipated to ensure lasting peace in Sudan.

Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of Sudan signed the agreement with Abdelaziz Adam al-Hilu, chairman of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), in the neighbouring South Sudan.

Salva Kiir Mayardit, the South Sudan president, and World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director, David Beasley, witnessed the signing on Sunday in the capital of Juba.

“It’s a great day, a day of peace,” Beasley said.

“But peace is not made on paper. Peace is made in the heart.”

“This spirit is the spirit that will carry forward South Sudan and Sudan to a great future for all the children will be blessed because the leaders this day are peacemakers,” Beasley added.

As part of the principles and basis for resolving the conflict in Sudan, the government and SPLM-N agreed on the establishment of a civil, democratic federal state in the country.

Freedom of religion would be guaranteed to all Sudanese and the country should have a single professional national army committed to protecting national security.

– CAJ News