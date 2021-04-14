OPPO ups the ante in SA smartphone sector

by MTHULISI SIBANDA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – OPPO, the Chinese smartphone maker, is increasing its footprint in the highly competitive South African market.

Ranked among the top five manufacturers by global sales in 2020, it has officially launched its first premium smartphone device locally, the Reno5 5G.

It is available at South Africa’s two biggest cellular network providers, MTN and Vodacom.

The Reno5 5G retails from R14 299 (US$982) and on various post-paid packages from R499 monthly.

OPPO one of the leading smartphone brands in China stated it converging between world-class technology that offered premium functionality at affordable rates.

According to the company, the Reno5 5G introduces one of South Africa’s fastest charging smartphones thanks to the 65W Super-VOOC™ flash charge technology.

With a built-in output charging pin, the device is said to get to 100 percent in just 36 minutes safely, or from 0 to 25 percent in just 5 minutes to ensure better usage and functionality over longer periods of time.

The Android 11 device boasts a 64 MP main camera and 32MP selfie camera.

According to figures by Gartner, OPPO, launched in 2004, was fourth in terms of global sales in 2020, with a market share of 8,3 percent.

– CAJ News