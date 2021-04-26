Bandits deepen reign of terror in Nigeria

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – ARMED banditry is spiralling out of control in Nigeria.

In the latest attack, bandits have killed seven individuals in separate incidents in the northwestern Kaduna State.

In one such attack this past weekend, a worshipper was killed and four others kidnapped when assailants attacked a church in a village in the Chikun local government area of the state.

A resident was injured.

In a more tragic attack, six people were killed when bandits invaded another village in the Birnin Gwari local government area.

A civilian who is a brother of one of the deceased individuals was injured.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the attacks, particularly at the church.

“The governor added that attacking innocent worshipers who were exercising their natural and lawful right to assemble in worship, represented the worst kind of evil,” Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old male has been arrested for allegedly burning to death a seven-year-old boy he allegedly robbed of a mobile phone.

The suspect has allegedly owned up to the murder.

Nigeria, Africa’s biggest country by population, over 20 million people, is beset by violent crimes.

– CAJ News