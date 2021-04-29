Mukuna appointed Gallo Music MD

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – ARENA Holdings has appointed Simu Mukuna as Managing Director of Gallo Music Investments.

Gallo is the largest and oldest independent record label in South Africa.

Andrew Gill, the Group CEO of Arena Holdings, confirmed the appointment.

“Simu’s extensive tech knowledge, particularly in the music industry, is the perfect fit for him to help transition the traditional Gallo business into a future fit model both locally and globally,” he said.

Mukuna and the Gallo team have been working behind the scenes for the past eight months on the Gallo Re-Build Project and has been a key driver of the new strategy for a music services business.

“It is therefore a natural fit for Simu to head this business’s exciting future,” Gill said.

Mukuna’s appointment comes as Gallo Music Investments celebrates 95 years.

It recently announced a partnership with Sony Music Publishing which will see Sony representing Gallo’s vast publishing catalogue internationally.

Mukuna has worked for Investec Bank, Tencent and Soulistic Music.

At the latter, he was tasked with restructuring and repositioning the business to align with the shareholders’ vision for the future of music in South Africa.

– CAJ News