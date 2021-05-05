DStv Premiership Golden Boot race intensifies

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) –AS the DStv Premiership race hots up, local strikers have also intensified the competition for the Golden Boot accolade.

While the league title contest has appeared a two-team race between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and unusual challengers, AmaZulu, strikers from the rest of the teams are challenging for the top scorer award.

He might currently be out with injury and his team out of form but SuperSport United’s deadly striker Bradley Grobler, is leading the race with 13 goals.

On joint-second place are Moroka Swallows’ Ruzaigh Gamildien and Maritzburg United’s Thabiso Kutumela, both with 11 goals.

Last season’s joint top scorer, Namibian international and Mamelodi Sundowns forward, Peter Shalulile has scored ten goals.

He stands a good chance considering his team still has six league games to the other teams’ four.

It will be folly to rule out Themba Zwane (Sundowns) and Mduduzi Mdantsane (Cape Town City), both with nine goals each.

Others are Bloemfontein Celtic forward Sepana Letsoalo, Cape Town City’s Fagrie Lakay, the AmaZulu duo of Luvuyo Memela and Lehlohonolo Majoro with eight goals each.

Slim chances still linger for Baroka’s Evidence Makgopa and Golden Arrows’ Velemseni Ndwandwe, who so far have scored seven goals each.

Fixtures below:

Wednesday, 5th May 2021

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United, Loftus Versfeld Stadium (15:00)

Orlando Pirates vs Black Leopards, Orlando Stadium (17:00).

– CAJ News