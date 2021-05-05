Kenya cracks down on illegal beer traders

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYAN authorities have seized illicit alcoholic beverages with an estimated market value of KSh1,43 million (US$13 342) during operations in the capital, Nairobi.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) out simultaneous operations in various parts of the capital.

Officers seized various brands of illicit liquor with a tax value of over KSh657 000.

The raids were conducted on targeted shops after KRA received information from the public on the presence of counterfeit excise stamps in the market of excisable goods.

KRA warned that illicit trade had serious implications that affect manufacturers conducting their business within the confines of the law and unsuspecting consumers who might end up consuming potentially hazardous products.

“Illicit trade also denies government its due revenue,” a commissioner said.

KRA urged traders to comply and avoid offering for sale excisable goods not affixed with excise stamps or affixed with counterfeit stamps.

“Traders and public are also notified that it is an offence to distribute, offer for sale or be in possession of any excisable goods manufactured or imported by unlicensed persons,” the commissioner advised.

– CAJ News