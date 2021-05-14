Floods wreaking havoc in DRC

from JEAN KASSONGO in Kinshasa, DRC

KINSHASA, (CAJ News) – NO less than 13 people have died from recent floods in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Most have reportedly been buried in their collapsed homes during the crisis in the province of Tanganyika.

Areas bordering the Congo River, especially the Kalemie territory, are worst affected by the floods ravaging between February and April.

Tanganyika’s Provincial Humanitarian Affairs Division has also listed around 20 people injured.

Floods have affected around 13 600 households, of which more than 8 750 affected households are in Kalemie.

Around 4 240 houses destroyed and 112 schools were completely destroyed, affecting nearly 39 600 pupils.

More than 1 100 hectares of fields are under water; around 100 latrines and many traditional wells are either destroyed or flooded in Kalemie, raising fears of a new outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Some displaced communities are living in public places, including churches and schools.

Others are staying with host families.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned the situation due to the floods could deteriorate in the coming days as heavy rains continue and more are expected in the region until the end of May.

In 2020, around 52 200 people had lost their shelters as a result of flooding in Tanganyika. Almost 1 140 hectares of fields had been flooded and 228 schools destroyed.

