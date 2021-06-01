No clique has monopoly over relations with God

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

DESPITE prevailing doubt, I know certainly that Jehovah still communicates with His children and performs yesteryear miracles like He did yesteryear.

There is uncertainty that Jehovah still does, with suggestions everything stopped during the era of writing the new bible.

If indeed Jehovah is still speaking and performing miracles to His children, then, who conspired to claim that only miracles performed in the Old and New Testaments were the alpha and omega (beginning and the end)?

I know for sure Jehovah is still communicating with whosoever He favours. Brothers and sisters, Jehovah has never suspended His agenda for pursuing love, justice, peace, harmony, forgiveness, healing, performing of new miracles, imparting wisdom, glorification of His heavenly kingdom, among other good things.

Nowadays, pastors, church founders, bishops and their inner circle bombard believers with falsehoods.

Believers are made to believe that only church principals are the ones that hear directly from Jehovah God.

In some churches, preaching is the preserve of only one individual (from January to December), who is a pastor, founder or a crony.

If indeed Jehovah is or was the rock of ages, so, why is it that today some individuals would want to claim only they would hear from Him while the rest cannot?

This also applies to miracles.

At these mushrooming churches owned and controlled by overzealous individual founders, teachings are only centred on the principals bragging only them are anointed or heard from Jehovah.

Yet, the bible teaches us whosoever believes in Jehovah is equally capable of hearing and performing any miracles in His name.

Observe closely how these new churches conduct their business. Only one person or a clique of believers monopolise the word of Jehovah, including His spirit or holy power,

Only one person is allowed to preach, pray, perform “miracles” and claim to hear from heaven.

Other congregants are relegated to applauding and ululating.

I find this an insult and spiritual nonsense.

Mark 16:17 of the New Living Translation teaches us that God’s wonders, or signs will always accompany those who believe. The bible does not mention the signs and prophecy would be performed by only those with top positions in church, especially pastors, bishops, evangelists or church founders.

The verse I cited reads: “These miraculous signs will accompany those who believe (in Jehovah): They will cast out demons in my name, and they will speak in new languages.”

There is nothing that claims only those closer to bishops, pastors or with top positions in church will perform miracles or speak in tongues, but those that believe.

In this case, the bible is not mentioning the rehearsed tongues we always hear in these mushrooming churches.

Speaking in tongues is not something that should be dramatized, but a gift from the Most High.

The true holy spirit of Jehovah does delegates assignments in the church because our God is a Jehovah of order, not disorder,

1 Corinthians 12:27-31 says: “Now you are Christ’s body, and individually members of it. And God has appointed in the church, first apostles, second prophets, third teachers, then miracles, then gifts of healings, helps, administrations, various kinds of tongues. All are not apostles, are they? All are not prophets, are they? All are not teachers, are they? All are not workers of miracles, are they? All do not have gifts of healings, do they? All do not speak with tongues, do they? All do not interpret, do they? But earnestly desire the greater gifts.And I show you a still more excellent way.”

It can be done only when the true Holy Spirit of Jehovah has come upon individuals.

It baffles me to see even known robbers, conmen, prostitutes, witches, wizards and thieves proudly speaking in rehearsed tongues claiming that is the Holy Spirit?

Hilariously, a majority of those that make the loudest noise in their false religions that speak a lot in tongues have one thing in common.

They (congregants) all speak one language in rehearsed “spiritual tongues.”

What nonsense is that!

If we study the book of Acts 2, the bible confirms this True Gospel. It is revealed on Pentecost day, a period in which believers commemorated the descent of the Holy Spirit upon the Apostles and other followers of Jesus Christ while they were in Jerusalem celebrating the Feast of Weeks (Passover), then the Holy Spirit came upon them.

Acts 2:2-4 of the Christian Standard Bible reads: “Suddenly a sound like that of a violent rushing wind came from heaven, and it filled the whole house where they were staying (disciples). They saw tongues like flames of fire that separated and rested on each one of them. Then they were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in different tongues, as the Spirit enabled them.”

I like the parts where the bible states, “All were filled with the Holy Spirit”, “began to speak in different tongues” and “the Spirit enabled them.”

Not the rehearsed fake tongues!

Here the bible does not classify believers. It discloses that ALL were filled with the Spirit, not only pastors and their spouses only nor bishops or those with top positions.

All true believers were filled.

Today when our friends, relatives and beloved ones fall sick, believers quickly run out of spiritual ideas and solutions. That simply is because they have been taught to run to people instead of Jehovah God.

In the book of Psalm, Jehovah God is straightforward about where we should go or run to when we face troubles in our lives.

Jehovah does not refer us to pastors, bishops or church founders. Pastors (clergymen) and bishops are there to teach correct gospel, not falsehoods.

Now, Jehovah urges us to call upon Him alone for solutions, not people.

Psalm 50:15 of the New American Standard Bible confirms this True Gospel: “Call upon Me on the day of trouble; I will rescue you, and you will honor Me.”

Ladies and gentlemen, if Jehovah God is the same today as He was yesterday – and if He was healing people back in the past – then this means that the same Jehovah (who I call the Rock of Ages) can and will continue to heal today.

This is why divine healing is still for everyone in this day and age. The gift of healing did not stop after the first set of apostles left the scene.

Malachi 3:6 of the Amplified Bible attests: “For I am the LORD, I do not change [but remain faithful to My covenant with you]; that is why you, O sons of Jacob, have not come to an end.”

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

