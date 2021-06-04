Displacements continuing in terror-prone Cabo Delgado

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE has appealed for more international support to address the humanitarian escalating crisis north of the country.

The Cabo Delgado region is beset by deadly terror perpetrated by Islamist insurgents.

The violations started in 2017 but have risen in the past few months after the terrorists took over the coastal town of Palma in the Cabo Delgado state.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Veronica Macamo, called for increased support, on behalf of the government of President Filipe Nyusi.

She made the appeal in the capital, Maputo, during a meeting with envoys accredited to the Southern African country.

“I would like to reiterate the appeal of the government to all diplomatic missions and international and regional organisations to help us mobilise more support to cope with the humanitarian emergency in the Cabo Delgado,” Macamo appealed.

The Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster disclosed as of June 1, an estimated 64 705 people have been displaced from Palma.

Displaced people continue to arrive in Nangade on foot and by bus from Mueda, Montepuez, and Pemba.

The CCCM cluster continues to work in close collaboration with the National Institute for Disaster Management and Risk Reduction (INGD) to provide logistical and technical support.

“Displaced populations have abandoned their belongings, fields, crops and livestock to seek safety. This is causing a humanitarian emergency of increasingly complex proportions,” Macamo lamented.

– CAJ News