Vic Falls’ Lookout Café nominated for global award

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) – AFTER getting a US$900 000 facelift following a fire that destroyed the facility at the end of 2018, the new-look Lookout Café has caught the eye of the world.

This follows its nomination for the 2021 Best Landmark Restaurant in Africa award.

The Victoria Falls-located hotel will be competing with Bushveld Terrace Hotel Restaurant in South Africa, El Hadba Restaurant in Egypt and Life Grand Café South Africa.

Voting opens on June 11.

Gary Archer, Wild Horizons chief executive, hopes they win the gong.

“We have only been nominated and I am sure the competition is about to open for voting which opens on the 11th of June. So we hope everyone will vote for us so that we win,” he said.

The Wild Horizons owns the eatery.

Its exceptional service and spectacular views of the historic Victoria Falls Bridge and the dramatic Batoka Gorge have made this iconic gem a favourite with clients from across the globe.

It was renovated and reopened in December 2019 with a new sitting capacity of 200 clients up from between 80 and 100 it accommodated previously.

The eatery is now bigger and spacious with a top and lower deck giving clients a rare view from the cliff as it sits on a composite deck made of plastic and bamboo imported from China.

The World Culinary Awards inaugurated last year and are a sister event to World Travel Awards which started in 1994 and serve to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.

The Lookout Café employs close to 100 workers.

– CAJ News