Mozambique secures $150 million to tackle rural poverty

from ARMANDO DOMINGOS in Maputo, Mozambique

MAPUTO, (CAJ News) – MOZAMBIQUE has received a major financial boost in its efforts to improve incomes and build social and economic resilience in rural communities north of the country.

The World Bank has approved a $150 million credit from the International Development Association (IDA) in support of the government’s Northern Mozambique Rural Resilience Project.

“This operation complements our efforts aimed at supporting Mozambique to address some of the key drivers of fragility in rural communities in Northern Mozambique,” noted Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough,

World Bank Country Director for Mozambique, Madagascar, Comoros, Mauritius and Seychelles.

“It is my hope that local communities especially women and youth, be adequately represented in decision-making processes, and benefit from the project’s support proportionately to their involvement in livelihoods activities in targeted areas.”

The project will benefit approximately 300 communities, or about 619,000 beneficiaries, particularly those most vulnerable to compounded shocks and fragility affecting the region.

Northern Mozambique is also affected by terror perpetrated by Islamists in Cabo Delgado Province, who are widely known as Ansar al-Sunna.

Ansar al-Sunna are affiliated to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).

“It (credit) will directly benefit local communities living in the target landscapes, by promoting improved access to livelihood opportunities and healthier ecosystems,” said Franka Braun, Senior Natural Resources Management Specialist and the project’s Task Team Leader.

The Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development, Land and Environment as well as Sea, Inland Waters and Fisheries will implement the operation.

It is in line with the country’s priorities outlined in its five-year plan, the World Bank’s partnership framework with Mozambique for the years 2017-21, as well as the new conflict-prevention and resilience-building focus of the bank’s activities in Mozambique.

– CAJ News