Nissan rolls out momentous Navara for Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new locally-produced Nissan Navara is now available in South Africa.

It has been developed with African terrain conditions in mind.

“Our continuous improvement process has seen us re-engineer the entire range of models to produce a Navara that’s perfectly suited to South African and ultimately African conditions, with options that make sense for our market: single and double-cab,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa.

These are two-wheel and four-wheel drives in both automatic and manual transmissions.

The 2021 Nissan Navara includes developments in styling, technology, safety and overall performance.

The all-new Nissan Navara also boasts an infotainment system with NissanConnect and 8″ touch screen, modernised styling and high-power specs.

It is powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged diesel engine.

“We’re confident that with the technical changes and enhancements we’ve implemented, we are delivering the ultimate customer experience – a major upgrade to the current Navara many customers know and love,” Haasbroek said.

– CAJ News