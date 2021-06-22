Nissan rolls out momentous Navara for Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA
JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE new locally-produced Nissan Navara is now available in South Africa.
It has been developed with African terrain conditions in mind.
“Our continuous improvement process has seen us re-engineer the entire range of models to produce a Navara that’s perfectly suited to South African and ultimately African conditions, with options that make sense for our market: single and double-cab,” said Stefan Haasbroek, Marketing Director at Nissan South Africa.
These are two-wheel and four-wheel drives in both automatic and manual transmissions.
The 2021 Nissan Navara includes developments in styling, technology, safety and overall performance.
The all-new Nissan Navara also boasts an infotainment system with NissanConnect and 8″ touch screen, modernised styling and high-power specs.
It is powered by a 2.5 litre turbocharged diesel engine.
“We’re confident that with the technical changes and enhancements we’ve implemented, we are delivering the ultimate customer experience – a major upgrade to the current Navara many customers know and love,” Haasbroek said.
– CAJ News