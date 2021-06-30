Insufficient funds stall African Postal Union headquarters

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe
VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) –THE Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) is
racing against time and funds to complete the construction of its new
headquarters in Tanzania.
Member states have so far to honour their financial obligations for the
construction of the 17-storey builiding, valued at US$860 000.
Some countries have also failed to pay annual membership fees and
automatically forfeited membership.
Completion of the structure in northeastern Arusha is scheduled for June
2022.
“Countries should honour their contributions if we are to meet
timelines,” said outgoing PAPU Secretary-General, Gjibrine Younnous.
He was speaking at the just-ended PAPU conference in Victoria Falls,
Zimbabwe.
The project is a joint venture between PAPU and the Tanzanian
government.
PAPU acquired land in the East African country. The postal union has 60
percent stake against Tanzania government’s 40 percent on the facility.
Younnous said the Africa Union, PAPU’s mother body, pledged $100 000
while Burkina Faso pledged $20 000, Mali $10 000, Cameroon $10 000 and
Niger $30 000.
Set to take a period of 30 months, construction of the headquarters
would relocate the offices from Cameroon.
“My predecessors failed to get the project going because of lack of
funds. There was no diplomatic immunity and no bank wanted to work with
us. Tanzania agreed to join us and has played a role,” Younnous said.
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his country would make a
contribution towards the construction works of the headquarters.
He did not disclose figures.
“I urge PAPU to work in unity and concertedly for the speedy completion
of this strategic project. Having a permanent headquarters will
undoubtedly ease the financial burden of the union and provide working
space for staff as well as hosting of PAPU meetings,” Mnangagwa said.
PAPU has an active membership of 27 countries, representing half the
number of nations in Africa.
– CAJ News