Insufficient funds stall African Postal Union headquarters

from DANIEL JONES in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe

VICTORIA FALLS, (CAJ News) –THE Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) is

racing against time and funds to complete the construction of its new

headquarters in Tanzania.

Member states have so far to honour their financial obligations for the

construction of the 17-storey builiding, valued at US$860 000.

Some countries have also failed to pay annual membership fees and

automatically forfeited membership.

Completion of the structure in northeastern Arusha is scheduled for June

2022.

“Countries should honour their contributions if we are to meet

timelines,” said outgoing PAPU Secretary-General, Gjibrine Younnous.

He was speaking at the just-ended PAPU conference in Victoria Falls,

Zimbabwe.

The project is a joint venture between PAPU and the Tanzanian

government.

PAPU acquired land in the East African country. The postal union has 60

percent stake against Tanzania government’s 40 percent on the facility.

Younnous said the Africa Union, PAPU’s mother body, pledged $100 000

while Burkina Faso pledged $20 000, Mali $10 000, Cameroon $10 000 and

Niger $30 000.

Set to take a period of 30 months, construction of the headquarters

would relocate the offices from Cameroon.

“My predecessors failed to get the project going because of lack of

funds. There was no diplomatic immunity and no bank wanted to work with

us. Tanzania agreed to join us and has played a role,” Younnous said.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said his country would make a

contribution towards the construction works of the headquarters.

He did not disclose figures.

“I urge PAPU to work in unity and concertedly for the speedy completion

of this strategic project. Having a permanent headquarters will

undoubtedly ease the financial burden of the union and provide working

space for staff as well as hosting of PAPU meetings,” Mnangagwa said.

PAPU has an active membership of 27 countries, representing half the

number of nations in Africa.

– CAJ News