Court ruling paves way for platinum mine operations

by RHIKOTSO MALULEKE

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – MINING operations at a new platinum mine in the Limpopo Province can proceed unobstructed after a court ruled on a land dispute between two mining firms.

The Polokwane High Court has ruled in favour of the Nkwe Platinum Limited in an application filed by Modikwa Platinum over land incursion allegations in respect of the Maandagshoek farm in the Burgersfort area of Sekhukhune District

The court dismissed the application with costs.

Modikwa’s application had been heard before the Polokwane High Court on June 30.

“We are pleased with the judgement,” said Zhiyu Fan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nkwe Platinum.

“It will allow us to continue our commitment in infrastructure development as well as economic and social upliftment of the surrounding local communities.”

As part of the Nkwe Platinum’s first generation social and labour plan, some R18 million has already been invested in the upgrading of the Garatau Community Access Road.

The upgraded road connects the HC Boshoff Hospital to the Ga-Makwae village and has been used by the local communities since December 2020.

Nkwe Platinum has further invested over R14,5 million into adult training and education, learnerships and bursaries.

Other projects are in the form of clean water supply to the local mine communities over the next few years.

As a priority, Nkwe Platinum will employ people from the local communities for all projects.

Nkwe Platinum and its sole shareholder, Zijin Mining Group, a leading Chinese gold firm, began mining operations at the Garatau Platinum Mine at the end of May.

With a lifespan of 29 years, the mine is anticipated to average 3,6 million tonnes of ore per annum once full capacity is achieved.

– CAJ News