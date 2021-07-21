Meat traders hit hard by KZN chaos

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MEAT importers have appealed to the South African government to fast-track imports through the Durban port following last week’s unrest in the region.

The import food industry has lost 40 000 tons of cold storage capacity and significant volumes of raw material during the crisis, which raises fears this will severely impact the food supply and manufacture of protein products in the short term.

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters (AMIE) has thus called for an urgent meeting with Minister of Agriculture, Thoko Didiza, to address concerns around food security in South Africa.

“In light of recent events, it is imperative we must maintain food security,” said AMIE Chief Executive Officer, Paul Matthew.

“We feel that we can avoid a national food crisis if the government assists the import and export sector to accelerate their operations to improve food supply for a constrained market.”

He called on the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development (DALRRD) and Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) to expedite the flow of product through the

Durban port.

This is with regard to the paperwork, testing, inspections and container releases.

“We need to do something urgently to prevent a food crisis in our country,” Matthew said.

DTIC on Monday stated that large retail chains had reported that supply of food and other products to South African stores and neighbouring states, affected by disruptions in supply chains in KwaZulu-Natal were largely back on track.

Government has set a priority is to strengthen further the security of supply to the province and neighbouring countries.

