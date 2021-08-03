Mauritius’ first 5G mobile network deployed

from HANSLEY NABAB in Port Louis, Mauritius

PORT LOUIS, (CAJ News) – MAURITIUS Telecom has deployed its fifth-generation technology (5G) network in the island nation.

It is the first telecommunications firm to deploy this mobile network in Mauritius.

The operator has launched four 5G Experience Zones as it propels the country among the top ten African nations that have deployed this technology.

“Despite a challenging business environment, we have to make a step and get our country ready for tomorrow’s technology… today,” said Sherry Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Mauritius Telecom.

“We have to lay foundations, today, to prepare the country to face the technological challenges of tomorrow.”

The 5G Experience Zones have been deployed in Ebène, University of Mauritius, Bagatelle Mall and La City Trianon.

5G allows high-speed mobile internet.

The first tests on Mauritius Telecom 5G network have shown a download speed of 1,6 Gbps, which is up to ten times faster than 4G.

There are currently more than 10 000 5G compatible smartphones in Mauritius, according to the operator.

The only 5G compatible smartphone available is the Huawei P40 Pro.

The iPhone 12 and Samsung S21 will be available with 5G after updates from the manufacturers.

– CAJ News