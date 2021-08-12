Huawei launches digital skills training for women entrepreneurs

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – WOMEN entrepreneurs in South Africa have received an opportunity to advance their skills using new technologies to grow, improve and digitise their businesses.

The offer by a leading technology company is in line with Women’s Month, celebrated in August locally.

Huawei’s Women4Tech: Digital Skills Training for Women Entrepreneurs is a free online course comprising of Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing and Mobile App Development.

The training will run from August 16 to 25.

“This Women’s Month we are proud to launch this unique campaign, to make women fundamentally more competitive in the digital economy,” said Vanashree Govender, Media and Communications Manager, Huawei South Africa.

She said women entrepreneurs and women owned micro businesses traditionally played a critical role in South African society and by extension the economy.

“Our Women4Tech programme is designed to support these businesses through ICT knowledge sharing, facilitating digital transformation and business growth,” Govender said.

The training focuses on how Cloud Computing benefits small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs) digital marketing for business success, especially in an increasingly competitive online market space.

The last part of the training is an introduction to App Development and a networking opportunity with award winning App Developers within the Huawei Mobile App ecosystem, and other successful women entrepreneurs.

“Cloud is where the world is moving to, but the challenge for micro enterprises is that costs for adoption and capability is often lacking,” said Stone He, President: Huawei Cloud Southern Africa.

He explained the company had solutions like leveraging cloud in a pay-as-you-go use model, that could help micro enterprises access services like, online accounting systems, targeted social media marketing and even compliance with regulations like the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act.

“These solutions are ideal for micro enterprises to use tech to take their businesses to the next level,” He said.

Musa Kalenga, a renowned entrepreneur, investor and author, will deliver the digital marketing course.

“Over the last decade consumers have evolved in their need for information and the way they consume it,” he said.

Kalenga noted technology had evolved to such an extent that the consumer context is now digital.

The importance of digital marketing is that you can easily track and monitor how you reach, engage and convert consumers through strategic integrated communication,” Kalenga explained.

Participants in the training programme will each receive a free sixth-month Huawei Cloud subscription.

– CAJ News