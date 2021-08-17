Scores of Boko Haram militants surrender

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 200 Boko Haram fighters have reportedly surrendered to the Nigerian military northeast of the country in recent days.

In one breakthrough, the military reported a total of 186 terrorists members, led by their commander, named as Manye Aga, at Mafa local government area of the Borno State.

They comprised 67 men, 54 women and 65 children.

This past weekend, troops reported they had taken custody of additional Boko Haram fighters, comprising of four men, 11 women and 18 children from villages in Bama, also in Borno.

Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, the Director of Army Public Relations, said there had been “confusion and severe apprehension” in the camps of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), especially among its commanders over the depleting strength of its members.

ISWAP is now the main faction of the Boko Haram after the death of long-time terror leader, Abubakar Shekau.

“ISWAP is yet to come to terms with the reality of its current predicament, which has posed serious negative impact on its prowess,” Nwachukwu said.

The Islamist Boko Haram has killed thousands in north-eastern Nigeria during a violent campaign running over a decade.

The military has intensified the crackdowns under Operation Hadin Kai (Cooperation), previously Operation Lafiya Dole (Peace by Force).

– CAJ News