Somali elections roadmap suffers fresh blow

from SAAD MUSE in Mogadishu, Somalia

MOGADISHU, (CAJ News) – THE killing of National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) official could further disrupt the holding of long-delayed elections in Somalia.

The 24-year-old Ikran Tahlil Farah, who worked in NISA’s cyber security department, was killed by unknown abductors this week, three months after he was kidnapped.

International partners are concerned that the controversy surrounding the disappearance and murder were creating political tensions that could impact on the functioning of the Federal Government and disrupt the electoral process.

“We urge Somali leaders to de-escalate the political confrontation surrounding this investigation and, in particular, avoid any actions that could lead to violence,” the partners stated.

Partners include the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the United Nations (UN).

The partners pledged to continue engaging a wide range of local leaders to urge for a rapid resolution of the dispute.

This includes a credible investigation of Farah disappearance and the completion of the electoral process without further delay to the May 27 agreement toward the holding of elections.

Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble and President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed have a tiff over the death of the intelligence official. The premier has suspended Fahad Yasin, the director of NISA) but the president objected.

Terrorist group, al-Shabab, also denied accusations it abducted and killed her.

Parliamentary elections are set to conclude on November 25, followed by presidential elections.

Mohamed has been in office since the February 2017 election and his term expired in February 2021.

Since the expiration of his term, some federal member states no longer recognise his presidency.

– CAJ News