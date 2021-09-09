Nigeria forced marriage ends in tears

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – A CASE of forced marriage has turned tragic in northeastern Nigeria when a teenager allegedly stabbed her husband to death after he refused to grant her divorce.

The 19-year-old suspect, Rumasau Muhammed, allegedly knifed Muhammed Adamu (35) in the stomach during the domestic dispute at their home at Wuro Yanka in Shelleng local government area of the Adamawa State.

Police reported the pair had an altercation this week when the now-deceased declined another request for divorce.

This allegedly enraged the young woman, leading to the attack.

Adamu fell unconscious and was rushed to the local hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police apprehended the suspect following a report by a friend of the deceased.

Deputy Superintendent Suleiman Nguronje, the Adamawa police spokesman, said investigation thus far revealed the suspect was married to the deceased by her parents against her will at the beginning of August.

“The marriage lasted for only three weeks before the ugly incident,” Nguronje said.

Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, Anambra Police Commissioner, has directed further investigations into the matter.

He advised members of the public to avoid compelling their subjects into early and forceful marriages.

“In the same vein, the police boss has directed for immediate prosecution of the suspect so as to serve as deterrence to others from doing likewise,” Nguronje said.

The International Women’s Health Coalition reports that northern Nigeria has some of the highest rates of child and early marriage in the world.

It reports 45 percent of girls are married- usually against their will -by age 15, and 73 percent are married by age 18.

– CAJ News