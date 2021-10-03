Scientific theories on creation a great scam

True Gospel with SAVIOUS-PARKER KWINIKA

STRIKING waterfalls, majestic rivers, magnificent seas and oceans.

Imposing mountains, awesome valleys, great skies, splendid vegetation as well as the flawless and undiluted waters.

All these are the great creations of Jehovah God.

I’m completely lost of words to glorify Jehovah who is the creator of these breathtaking wonders.

Come to think of wildlife and environment, particularly creatures such as birds of the air, elephants, lions, buffaloes, giraffes, leopards, rhinos, vertebrates, insects, dinosaurs and reptiles among others.

There are also amphibians, chordate, sponge, tardigrade, sea urchins, leeches, box jellyfish, arthropods, centipedes, mollusca, sea cucumbers and millipedes.

Think of trees, grass, stones / rocks, among others.

The list is endless.

Forget unproven and untruthful theories of creation by scientists suggesting that evolution happened by mutation, genetic drift, gene flow, non-random mating, and natural selection while others assume evolution happened by accident or coincidence.

Such satanic assumptions and philosophies are the Big Bang theory that do not hold water.

Such credo of faith sharply contradicts with the theological history of creation, which demonstrates only Jehovah God created heavens and earth, including everything that exists in them.

Nehemiah 9:6 of the English Standard Version disputes such conclusions: “You are the LORD, you alone. You have made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them; and you preserve all of them; and the host of heaven worships you.”

Only through Jehovah God alone all things were made on both heaven and earth.

John 1:3 of the New International Version supports the above scripture. It reads: “Through Him all things were made; without Him nothing was made that has been made.”

Fellow brethren, heed this True Gospel I’m preaching on this platform.

Nothing whatsoever came into being by chance or evolution. Everything on earth or heaven was single-handedly created by the supreme ruler – Jehovah God.

Psalm 95:3-5 adds: “For the Lord is the great God, the great King above all gods. In His hand are the depths of the earth, and the mountain peaks belong to Him. The sea is His, for He made it, and His hands formed the dry land.”

Think again about the precious gift of life, the air we breathe, rainfall, the food we eat, digestive systems, blood circulation, excretion, or women with pregnancy.

The list of wonders is innumerable.

All the unmatched quality works by Jehovah God always look so perfect and unscrutinized.

This is why one monarch of the ancient biblical era, King David once wrote in Psalm 150:6 of the New International Version.

His words: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD (Jehovah God). Praise the LORD.”

This is after he noticed the unmatched, marvelous and great work that Jehovah God created. That is the main reason why king David urges everything that has breath to praise Jehovah.

Ladies and gentlemen, works by Jehovah are too many to be counted.

Psalm 104:24-25 reads: “How many are your works, Lord! In wisdom you made them all; the earth is full of your creatures. There is the sea, vast and spacious, teeming with creatures beyond number – living things both large and small.”

Fellow brethren, the main reason I do not personally subscribe to any human being including so-called prophets, bishops, pastors, traditional leaders, sangomas, witch doctors, herbalists, prime ministers, presidents, queens and kings is because I have evidence from these great men of yesteryear that noticed all the fashioning Jehovah God created did so single-handedly.

Psalm 139:14 confirms this True Gospel. It reads: “I praise you (Jehovah) because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that fully well.”

Romans 1:20 supports this: “For since the creation of the world God’s invisible qualities – his eternal power and divine nature – have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse.”

Now, my question to the entire world, especially those that bootlick church founders, false prophets, wayward pastors, greedy bishops, politicians and traditional leaders, now, tell me which God do you believe in?

The Jehovah who created all things in both heaven and earth or the false god that demands your money?

If I were you, I would rather choose to worship only the true Jehovah while completely throwing away the mentality that creation occurs because of evolution. Such scientific theories on creation are a great scam.

We all know that Jehovah never forces Himself on anyone but gives everyone the choice to take what he offers, or not.

Brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers, those who believe in this True Gospel, say amen!

