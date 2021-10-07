Teens to launch satellites into space

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – AFRICAN teenagers have received a unique opportunity to launch satellites into space.

This is courtesy of an initiative by the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network.

Intelsat is expanding into Africa a partnership with MaxIQ Space, the global firm delivering educational and skills development programmes to the space industry.

The intensive programme expanded to Africa culminates in students designing, building, and launching satellites into space.

This opportunity is entirely virtual, with each student receiving a space, technology, engineering and math (STEM) kit and engaging in virtual workshops delivered by space education specialists.

This is the second year Intelsat has partnered with MaxIQ Space, bringing the love of space to teens aged between 14 and 18 across the African continent.

Intelsat will sponsor 30 scholarships for the Space STEM programme.

“We are honored to play a role in the MaxIQ Space program for a second year,” said Hans Geldenhuys, Intelsat Director of Sales, Africa.

The official said almost half of the world’s population still did not have access to broadband technology.

“Intelsat is committed to changing this by expanding access to broadband connectivity and investing in STEM programs to prepare children around the globe to participate in a tech-forward future.”

Qualifying youngsters must be resident in the continent and demonstrate a passion for and knowledge of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

– CAJ News