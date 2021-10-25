Kenya bars want to provide COVID-19 jabs

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – KENYA’S bar and restaurant operators have offered their establishments as vaccination centres following the lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions.

The Pubs, Entertainment and Restaurants Association of Kenya (PERAK) as well as Bar, Hotel and Liquor Traders Association (BHLTA) are encouraging partnerships between the Ministry of Health and large liquor establishments to enable this.

“Bars are gathering points for people and like churches, can become one of the places where people can be sure to access vaccines regularly,” said Boniface Gachoka, the secretary of the BHLTA.

The operators said such partnerships would come with incentives for drinkers to get vaccinated, such as a drink for everyone who goes for vaccination.

They meanwhile pledged to abide by protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 and asked revelers to do likewise lest a resurgence force the government to revert to restrictions that had been in place since March 2020.

It is estimated the combined loss of revenue, jobs and livelihoods in the sector during the pandemic amounts to more than KSh150 billion (US$1,3 billion).

“The hospitality sector has gone through one of the darkest periods in the history of Kenya,” said Frank Mbogo, the chairman of the Nairobi branch of PERAK.

The sector also has to contend with an illegal market for illicit and counterfeit alcohol, which have proliferated during the pandemic.

Kenya has confirmed 252 375 COVID-19 cases, including 5 238 deaths.

– CAJ News