Africa’s energy movers, shakers announced

from DION HENRICK in Cape Town

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – SENEGALESE President, Macky Sall, several cabinet ministers and industry leaders from around the continent are in the 25 most influential figures in the energy sector.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) announced them in the list of Africa’s Top 25 Movers and Shakers for 2022.

Sall is joined in the list by Ministers Gwede Mantashe of South Africa, Gabriel Obiang Lima of Equatorial Guinea, Chief Timipre Sylva of Nigeria and Matthew Opoku of Ghana.

Also on the list are Mohammed Barkindo (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-OPEC Secretary General), Hu Xiaolian from China’s Export-Import Bank and Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of TotalEnergies.

Fleetwood Grobler, CEO of SASOL, Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO, Uganda National Oil and Rolake Akinkugbe Filani, Chief Commercial Officer, Mixta

Africa, are others in the list.

They have been named at the launch of the State of African Energy 2022 outlook, which draws attention to the influential and impactful individuals “leading African companies and organizations into a new era of enhanced activity but are positioning the continent as a globally competitive energy market.”

“The State of African Energy 2022 outlook is an exceptionally detailed, multi-sector understanding of the current and future state of the African energy sector,” said NJ Ayuk, AEC Executive Chairman.

AEC is organizing the African Energy Week 2021 set for Cape Town, South Africa on November 9-12.

– CAJ News