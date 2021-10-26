Idle Zimbabwe refugee camp now world-class facility

from SHELUZANI MAKHESE in Chiredzi, Zimbabwe

CHIREDZI, (CAJ News) – ZIMBABWE First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, has handed over newly-refurbished home at a former refugee camp southeast of the country.

Mnangagwa has delivered the facility under her Angel of Hope Foundation at the former Chambuti Refugee Camp in Chiredzi.

The new-look children’s home boasts a multi-purpose facilities for different sports.

It also has restoration centre possessing multipurpose cultural and creative gazebo, multi-purpose sport and recreational facilities turning the former refugee camp into a world class rehabilitation centre.

Angel of Hope Foundation committed to rehabilitating the facility in 2019.

“When we first came to this place, it was an eyesore and I gave you (partners) a task to make it habitable. It was not an easy task, but because of unity we made it possible,” Mnangagwa said.

She said adjacent communities would also benefit from the refurbished home.

“This home belongs to all of us including members of the local community,” the First Lady said.

“Communities should come and interact with their brothers here, do sporting activities together and also learn computers in the computer lab.”

Chambuta had been dilapidated following the departure of thousands of Mozambican refugees at the end of the civil war in their country in 1992.

The war was between Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO) rebels and government forces of the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO).

Tendai Adam, Chambuta Children’s Home Superintendent, welcomed the rehabilitation of the facility.

“The transformation of our home is beyond beautiful and this was made possible by the First Lady’s love and philanthropic work,” she said.

She welcomed that the renovation culminated in electricity, running water, furnished houses, provision of recreational facilities and youth interaction centre with internet facilities.

“A town has been build” Adam said.

Government officials attended the handover.

“Our hope, is to see these facilities being used to empower the children and communities staying around Chambuta at the same time identifying, nurturing and perfecting of various skills,” said Deputy Minister of Youths, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tino Machakaire.

The Ministry of Labour, Public Works and Social Welfare constructed the facility.

Lovemore Matuke, the Deputy Minister, said initially, the houses neither had doors nor windows.

“They were full of termites. We feared they would fall, but today this is a different story altogether,” Matuke said.

– CAJ News