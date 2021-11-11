Serious abuses continue despite CAR ceasefire

from OMAN MBIKO in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR)

BANGUI, (CAJ News) – THE United Nations peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is investigating the recurring sexual violence against children by rebel groups.

MINUSCA disclosed it had documented seven incidents of serious violations of children’s rights, while verifying four allegations of sexual violence.

These were documented from October 29 to November 4.

This is in addition to attacks on medical staff and denial of humanitarian access.

MINUSCA said in total, it documented 11 incidents of abuse and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law affecting at least 27 victims during the period from November 2.

MINUSCA teams recently carried out investigations into human rights violations and abuses in Mbomou and Bossembélé regions of the southwestern Ombella-Mpoko prefecture.

Rebel fighters linked to the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) are accused of the violations that include destruction and occupation of public buildings.

CPC is an alliance of insurgent groups created in 2020 to disrupt the CAR general election after the candidature of ex-president, François Bozizé, was declined.

Recent violations are in defiance of a recent ceasefire between government and the armed groups.

Lieutenant-Colonel Abdoul Aziz Ouédraogo, MINUSCA Force spokesperson, said the security situation had been calm in eastern CAR while attacks by armed groups occurred in the centre and west of the country over the past week.

Violations occur as the mandate of MINUSCA nears expiry on November 15.

The United Nations Security Council is finalising consultations on its renewal.

– CAJ News