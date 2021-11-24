IBM commits to skilling youths by 2030

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – SOME 30 million people are to acquire new skills needed for the jobs of tomorrow, courtesy of a global technology company.

IBM has unveiled the groundbreaking commitment and global plan to upskill people of all ages by 2030.

IBM announced a roadmap with more than 170 new academic and industry partnerships in more than 30 countries, with the aim to leverage IBM’s existing programs and career building platforms to expand access to education and in-demand technical roles.

“Talent is everywhere. Training opportunities are not,” said Arvind Krishna, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

“This is why we must take big and bold steps to expand access to digital skills and employment opportunities so that more people – regardless of their background – can take advantage of the digital economy.”

In South Africa, IBM has partnered with National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) to bridge the digital divide for local youth by enhancing digital literacy and preparing them to actively succeed in the 21st century workplace with the essential skills for this disruptive era.

Faced with high youth unemployment rates in South Africa, and given that technology is transforming jobs, industries and entire economies – IBM and the NYDA will run a series of educational boot camps through NYDA’s regional offices to digitally empower youth.

“South Africa has set itself the task to take quantum leaps towards ushering in the digital economy,” said Ria Pinto, Acting General Manager, IBM Southern Africa.

The official said as digital skills were critical for future success, partnerships that would help young people to take advantage of the opportunities presented are increasingly important.

South African youth are worst impacted by unemployment.

According to Statistics South Africa, youth aged 15-24 years and 25-34 years have the highest unemployment rates of any age group with 64,4 percent and 42,9 percent respectively.

“Estimates indicate a shortage of 60 000 digital skills in the South African economy, and this program can be a catalyst for change,” added Waseem Carrim, NYDA CEO.

– CAJ News