Avon launches first virtual shopping tour

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AVON has launched a virtual shopping tour featuring celebrities and media personalities ahead of the festive season.

It offers customers access to the most desirable products at the best pricing without having to leave the comfort of their homes.

This event will feature multiple award-winning designer and Avon fragrance collaborator, David Tlale, former Miss South Africa, Radio host and Anew Brand Ambassador, Liesel Laurie and YouTube super star, Lasizwe.

Gifting Specialist from the Avon Marketing team, Lauren Greaves, will show customers and Avon representatives how and what to shop this festive season.

“This event is a further demonstration that Avon is a great gifting destination that has the ideal gifts that suits all customers and their pocket,” said Momin Hukamdad, Executive Commercial Marketing Director at Avon Justine.

“This streaming platform is a further testament of our commitment to leverage the power of the digital world to open up access to world-class quality and affordable products to our customers.”

The official said the virtual initiative was one of the ways in which the beauty company seeks to augment its digital platforms to delight customers and also improve the earning potential of representatives and consultants.

Avon is offering ten viewers who shop at the live event an opportunity to win a jam-packed Avon Hamper worth R4 000 each.

– CAJ News