International drug syndicate smashed in Lagos

from OKORO CHINEDU in Lagos, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

LAGOS, (CAJ News) – NIGERIAN authorities have smashed an international drug syndicate with networks in parts of the country, South Africa and Thailand.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have made the breakthrough, with the arrest of six individuals.

They have been apprehended after a two-week intelligence led operation in Lagos, Abita and Anambra states following the seizure of illicit drug consignments at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos state.

On April 21, NDLEA officers intercepted four suitcases on an Airpeace airline flight from Johannesburg, South Africa.

After days of monitoring and investigation, the first suspect, Umeh Chisom Peter, was arrested.

On April 24, a Thailand-based alleged member of the syndicate, Obum Michael, was arrested after he showed up to pick two of the suitcases containing Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis.

Another alleged member of the syndicate, Chiwendu Uche Ugbe, whose South Africa based husband, Aloytus Uche Ugbe, allegedly sent some of the consignments, was traced to Anambra state where NDLEA officers arrested her on April 27.

That was while she was attempting to collect the drug parcels sent to her by her husband.

Two other suspects: Onyejakor Francis Chimezie and Naaji Valentine Chukwukere, with links to the cartel were also arrested in parts of Lagos on April 29.

Their arrest led to another operation in Abia state where Chinazo Osigwe was arrested when she was to pick up some of the parcels containing Loud and drug candies allegedly sent by her husband, Osigwe Chidiebere Anthony, who is equally operating from South Africa.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, hailed these efforts by officers under the War Against Drugs (WADA) campaign.

– CAJ News