Zimplats embarks on $1,8 billion expansion exercise

from DANAI MWARUMBWA in Harare, Zimbabwe

HARARE, (CAJ News) – ZIMPLATS is investing US$1,8 billion on expansion and refurbishments over a ten-year period.

The investment is effective this current year, with $1,2 billion already approved for implementation.

These projects, including those that are currently in process of being approved, will concentrate on expanding production levels, including the development of a new mine and increased processing capacity.

This will boost nameplate capacity from 6,7 million tonnes per annum to 8,8 million tonnes per annum and in-country processing capacity to 380 000 tonnes of concentrate per year.

There would also be the establishment of an abatement facility to mitigate sulphuric dioxide emissions emanating from the current and expanded smelting capacity, at a cost of $969 million.

Refurbishing the mothballed base metal refinery, to further beneficiate converter matte will cost $100 million).

Zimplats is also investing in a 185MW solar plant to augment power supplies and enhance performance metrics to maintain Zimplats licence to operate (US$201 million).

“These projects are expected to be funded by internally generated resources,” stated Alex Mhembere Chief Executive Officer Zimplats.

Zimplats is the leading mining company in Zimbabwe specializing in platinum group metals such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium and osmium.

– CAJ News