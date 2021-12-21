Happy Holidays from CAJ News Africa

by AKANI CHAUKE

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – PAN Africa’s largest news agency, Centre for African Journalists, (CAJ) News Africa is wishing its valued clients, advertisers and media partners a Merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

In his festive season message, CAJ News Africa’s founding Group Chief Executive Officer and Editor-In-Chief, Savious-Parker Kwinika, said the year 2021 was challenging because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Once again, we salute the local, regional and international multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), public sector and individual media companies that partnered with us (CAJ News Africa),” he said.

“We know numerous companies across the continent struggled to remain floating while several other companies shut down due to the effects of biting COVID-19. I salute all that continued to work with us while those that closed doors wish them recovery. I call you our heroes,” Kwinika said.

Innovation as well as embracing of technology enabled CAJ News Africa to remain resilient.

“CAJ News Africa and its subsidiaries would like to thank Jehovah God for ensuring we did not sink in 2021 despite the threatening economic environment,” Kwinika said.

“Where there is no door, Jehovah creates not only one, two, or three, but the floodgates of heaven.”

Kwinika called upon SMEs, multinational corporations, public sector and media companies to work closely with CAJ News Africa in order to enhance their businesses.

“I would like to thank you all for your loyal support throughout 2021. CAJ News Africa looks forward to seeing you in 2022,” he said.

“May I also encourage all to stay safe by observing COVID-19 protocols. Remember to wear your masks, wash your hands and maintain a safe distance,” Kwinika added.

The award-winning CAJ News Africa (www.cajnewsafrica.com) is the continent’s most trusted news service with presence in 44 African countries.

– CAJ News