ANC milestone boosts Limpopo tourism recovery

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

POLOKWANE, (CAJ News) – THE hosting of the 110th anniversary of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) is a timely boost for the Limpopo province to enhance the recovery of its tourism sector.

This after months of disruptions by coronavirus (COVID-19).

Hotels in the northernmost province are fully booked for the event set for the provincial capital, Polokwane, as the oldest liberation movement in the continent marks its milestone on Friday, 7th January (today).

“This will bring some form of relief to the already affected tourism industry. The city of Polokwane has now reported 100 percent occupancy rate at the stage and that pleases us,” said Moses Ngobeni, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Limpopo Tourism Agency (LTA).

More than 5 000 people have already arrived in the northernmost province for the ANC event.

This presents LTA an opportunity for marketing to leverage and contribute towards the recovery of tourism.

LTA says it planned various activities that would run for the entire week, starting on the 3rd until the 9th January throughout the province.

LTA has taken a decision to extend the summer campaign marketing activation to include activation around certain activities that enhance its marketing activities.

LTA noted the hosting of the ANC event has come at the time when the agency will be launching the annual Limpopo Golf Championship as one of the marketing signature events.

It is planned to take place immediately after the ANC event.

A decision was taken to support the hosting of the golf day at Euphoria, the permanent venue for the annual Limpopo Golf Championships for the purpose of leveraging marketing and promoting Waterberg region as the home of unique golf and game golf courses within Southern Africa.

“This presents an opportunity to raise awareness on the Limpopo Golf passport soon to be launched by handing promotional materials about the other unique Golf and Game Products at this event,” Ngobeni said.

The golf day at Euphoria Estate, held on Friday, will be a precursor to the launch of the Limpopo Golf Championship to be held on the 12th at the same venue.

A media plan has been created integrating the two events as build-up to the annual Limpopo Championship to be held from April 1 to 3 at Euphoria.

The Limpopo tourism authority would market opportunities to sell and promote destination Limpopo and all its offerings.

Limpopo was supposed to host the ANC anniversary in 2021 but it was unfeasible because of COVID-19.

“We see this as a boost to the tourism industry after a long period of lull due to COVID-19,” Ngobeni said of this year’s event.

Last month at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, LTA positioned Limpopo as sports and tourism mecca.

– CAJ News