App improves healthcare delivery to Lesotho youth

from RETHABILE SELLO in Leribe, Lesotho

LERIBE, (CAJ News) – THE introduction of a social accountability and monitoring platform for sexual and reproductive health and rights has improved the delivery of health services to youth in Lesotho.

Successes have been realized in the northern parts of the country following the introduction of the MobiSAFAIDS application in 2019.

Phelisanang Bophelong, in association with Southern Africa HIV and AIDS Information Dissemination Service (SAFAIDS), introduced the platform, which has been effective in improving the health services intended for youth at Maputsoe Filter Clinic.

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, Acting Coordinator Transforming Lives Project under SAFAIDS, Arabang Tsae, detailed the success of the project.

She said through the app, the clinic authorities have managed to add nurses to clear backlogs of youth waiting long periods for consultation services.

“Through the application, all the youth are assisted at adolescents corner. We are working towards making sure that their own dispensary is also allocated aside though there are still some challenges,” Tsae said.

She explained although the application was intended for youth aged 10 to 24, it now serves those aged 25 and above due to its positive impact.

Tsae believes this pilot project must be rolled out to other regions for the betterment of healthcare in Lesotho.

One of the youths, Semakaleng Ntho, said the application had improved healthcare services and eradicated stigmatization of youth.

Another beneficiary, speaking anonymously, said nurses treated them with respect.

MobiSAFAIDS allows the principle of confidentiality by hiding the names of youth.

“The youth are no longer reluctant to consult with the clinic, especially in matters of HIV and AIDS,” the beneficiary said.

Established in 2004, Phelisanang Bophelong is an organization aimed at scaling up access to health services, fighting HIV/AIDS and Tuberculosis

(TB) stigma and discrimination among Basotho.

– CAJ News