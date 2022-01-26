Botswana bourse bounces back from pandemic

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – THE Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) has recorded a 26 percent increase in turnover to P4,5 billion (US$389,34 million) for 2021.

This is in line with the Souther African country’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Turnover was up from P3,6 billion in 2020 at the height of the scourge.

The BSE, in its Market Performance Report for 2021, stated the performance of local equities reflected, to a larger extent, the trajectory of the local economy’s growth projections.

Botswana’s State of Emergency ended in September 2021, following measures to curb the spread of the virus and to adequately roll out vaccinations.

BSE states the re-opening of the economy had filtered into improved business environment, which is reflected in the positive sentiments in the Bank of Botswana’s Business Expectations Survey (September 2021) and the improved business environment for listed entities in general.

“In line with this trend, investor activity has picked as share prices presented compelling entry valuations over the year,” BSE.

The P1,1 billion acquisition of BancABC Botswana by Nigerian-listed Access Bank was also pivotal to turnover growth.

Access acquired a majority stake of 78,15 percent.

In 2022 and the years ahead, BSE anticipates to reap the benefits of the investment in technology.

It intends to launch the new Central Securities Depository system, new Applicant Tracking System and a stock market simulator.

“These will transform the landscape in major ways such as investor activity, introduction of new services and products, participation across various products, the reach of the market and overall education levels about the stock market,” BSE stated.

– CAJ News