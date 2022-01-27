Nigeria ups response against deadly Lassa fever

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – THE Nigerian government has intensified its response to the Lassa fever scourge that has killed 26 people since the beginning of the year.

A total of 115 confirmed cases have been reported in the West African country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has activated the national multi-sectoral and multi-disciplinary Lassa fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in response to the outbreak.

“This became necessary given the increase in the number of confirmed Lassa fever cases across the country,” said Dr Ifedayo AdetifaD irector General of NCDC.

Cases have been reported from 30 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across eleven 11 states.

This is out of 36 states and Federal Capital Territory – Abuja.

Lassa fever is an acute viral hemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by infected rodents.

Person-to-person transmission can also occur, particularly in a hospital environment with inadequate infection control measures.

The disease is endemic in Nigeria and is often recorded during the dry season, often between November and May.

NCDC has continued to deploy Rapid Response Teams (RRT) to support and strengthen the response efforts of states.

The agency is also working with relevant ministries, departments, health agencies and partners to strengthen the capacity of states to effectively manage this outbreak alongside COVID-19 and other diseases.

– CAJ News