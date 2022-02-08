African gains shown in digital readiness

from MARIA MACHARIA in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya Bureau

NAIROBI, (CAJ News) – LEADING economies that have struggled to improve infrastructure, business conditions and overall competitiveness are performing better against other emerging markets through digital skills and sustainability.

That is one of the findings of the 2022 Agility Emerging Markets Logistics Index.

It is a ranking of the world’s 50 leading emerging markets.

South Africa is 24th while Kenya ranks 28th in the world.

Likewise, Ghana is 32nd.

“The connection between a country’s digital capabilities and growth prospects is undeniable,” Agility Chief Executive Officer, Tarek Sultan, said.

“The competitiveness of emerging markets (countries) will be determined by their ability to develop digitally skilled businesses and talent pools, and find the resolve to lower their emissions in ways that spur growth rather than sacrificing it.”

The index, now in its 13th year, ranks countries for overall competitiveness based on their logistics strengths and business climate.

For the first time, it measured digital readiness.

– CAJ News