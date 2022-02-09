Renewed violence displaces thousands in Darfur

from RAJI BASHIR in Khartoum, Sudan

KHARTOUM, (CAJ News) – INCREASING conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan has displaced over 99 000 people over the past few months.

Displacements have peaked since October.

This is according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM).

“This displacement exacerbates already vulnerable, and conflict-affected communities in Darfur,” lamented Bernard Lami, IOM Deputy Chief of Mission in Sudan.

He said IOM, together with partners, remained committed to work to provide emergency support to those most affected.

The region, mostly West Darfur, has experienced several serious bouts of violence since 2021.

Central and North Darfur have not been spared.

Darfur is in western Sudan.

Fighting reached a peak in 2003.

The United Nations estimates over 300 000 civilians have been killed 3 million displaced.

– CAJ News