Senegal, Gambia rise highest in global rankings

from AMADOU NDIAYE in Dakar, Senegal

Senegal Bureau

DAKAR, (CAJ News) – SENEGAL has reached its highest-ever position, 18th, in the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking after winning the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, the biggest jump of all this month was Gambia, who rank 125th after climbing 25 places.

The Africa Cup of Nations generated most movement seen in the latest edition of the ranking.

Aside from Senegal, the highest ranked African nation, Cameroon (38th, up 12 places), who finished third at the tournament they hosted, and runners-up

Egypt (34th, + 11 places) have made the most significant moves within the Top 50.

Equatorial Guinea, who also reached the last eight at the tournament, climbed 15 places and are now in the Top 100.

Other notable rises were those of Malawi (119th, + 10) and Gabon (82nd + 7).

Mali (48th, + 5) broke in to the Top 50.

With eight of its teams now in the Top 50, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has consolidated its third place in terms of confederation ranking.

Belgian has retained its position as the top ranked side, ahead of Brazil.

France, Argentina and England complete the Top 5.

– CAJ News