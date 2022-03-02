Historic lab to speed Africa tech revolution

by TINTSWALO BALOYI

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – AFRICA’S first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts Innovation Lab is set to accelerate technology innovations across different industries in the continent.

The laboratory will also focus on delivering faster scalability and creating the opportunity to use infrastructure and technologies to solve business challenges.

Vodacom, the South African-based mobile operator, has launched the facility in collaboration with AWS and Intel.

The laboratory, located in Johannesburg, will serve as a Proof of Concept (POC) setup for customers to test their applications and environment for performance on AWS Outposts.

Kabelo Makwane, Vodacom Business Managing Executive for Cloud, Hosting & Security, said, “We are extremely proud to collaborate with AWS in rolling out AWS Outposts on the continent.”

Makwane said the offering represented a great opportunity to meet customers’ demands for AWS hybrid cloud on and off-premises.

This is often a barrier to cloud adoption in more regulated industries where privacy and control of sensitive data and information are important considerations.

“While customers are increasingly looking to leverage cloud technologies for faster innovation, some workloads need to remain on-premises where data residency is paramount or where every millisecond counts,” said Vinod Krishnan, Partner Development Lead for Europe Emerging Markets at AWS.

– CAJ News