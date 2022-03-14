Iconic station to end Tanzania power woes

from ALLOYCE KIMBUNGA in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania

Tanzania Bureau

DAR-ES-SALAAM, (CAJ News) – A TOTAL investment of over US$2,8 billion in what will be Africa’s largest hydropower plant will end years of power outages in Tanzania.

Work is progressing on the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Station, expected to be complete later in 2022.

Construction began in 2019.

It will have a total installed capacity of 2,115 megawatts and is expected to install nine 235 MW vertical Francis turbines.

Upon completion, the station will increase Tanzania’s current total installed hydropower capacity by 140 percent, making it the dam with the largest installed capacity across the African continent.

Chinese firm, Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group (XCMG), has been onsite for the past nine months.

The company noted Tanzania had faced the issue of power outages for many years and has embarked on an ambitious drive to attract more foreign direct investment which requires the guarantee of efficient, reliable and quality power.

“Tanzania has especially committed to developing alternative energy sources,” an equipment manager of the station said.

“The station will provide sufficient electric power for Tanzania while minimizing the damage to the country’s water resources and environment.”

XCMG’s 27 units of equipment include 12 excavators, nine cranes, three road rollers and three concrete spreaders.

Among them, the XCA60E all-terrain crane is equipped with what is said to be the world’s first large-load, single cross boom independent suspension technology.

Wang Min, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of XCMG, said the complex geographical and climatic conditions of Tanzania had been challenging for construction machinery and equipment’s adaptability and reliability.

“XCMG has customized and upgraded the fleet of equipment to deliver optimal performance,” Min said.

Since 2017, XCMG has been rated China’s top construction machinery manufacturer in terms of export volume to Africa.

– CAJ News