Vodacom spends R1 billion in Western Cape upgrades

by DION HENRICK

CAPE TOWN, (CAJ News) – VODACOM has invested over R1 billion (US$66 million) in the last financial year to enhance connectivity in the Western Cape.

The province’s urban and rural areas are to benefit.

This forms part of the company’s commitment to building a digitally inclusive society.

The increased access to online essential services and information, employment and education platforms, digital marketplaces and much more are anticipated to promote socio-economic empowerment and close the digital divide.

“Our purpose-led goal at Vodacom is to ensure digital inclusion for all,” said Carol Hall, Vodacom Western Cape Managing Executive.

By expanding its network coverage, capacity and upgrading existing base station sites across the Western Cape, 3G and 4G population coverage in the region is now 99,5 percent and 97,6 percent respectively.

“This increase in access to connectivity has the potential to transform lives, especially in previously underserved areas in which existing inequalities continue to widen,” Hall said.

The investment includes building 38 new 3G and 4G enabled base station sites, including 16 in townships and six in rural communities, and implementing LTE capacity upgrades to over 75 percent of base stations in the province.

Vodacom has also built 50 new 5G base station sites in the region.

Vodacom Western Cape has upgraded 240 base station sites with new batteries and anti-theft infrastructure and relocated mobile generators to outlying areas to fast-track restoration in the event of power failures.

Vodacom Western Cape has meanwhile reported a 13 percent increase in data traffic and a 2,2% rise in data-active customers in the region.

– CAJ News