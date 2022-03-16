UAE eager to expand ties with Africa

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – THE United Arab Emirates is keen to boost ties with African nations and enhance bilateral cooperation to advance common interests.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, gave the assurance after meeting the Presidents of Botswana, Mauritius and Zimbabwe at their respective pavilions at Expo 2020.

He met leaders of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) regional member states – Mokgweetsi Masisi, Prithvirajsing Roopun and Emmerson Mnangagwa at the expo in Dubai.

Mohammed praised the ongoing development efforts in African countries and various initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for people to benefit from projects related to natural resources in these countries.

He commended infrastructure projects in African nation.

“The UAE strongly believes in promoting partnerships and knowledge sharing to enhance development efforts,” Mohammed said.

His Highness also visited the pavilions of Rwanda and Kenya during his tour to Expo 2020.

Expo 2020 began on October 1, 2021.

It will run until the end of March.

Originally scheduled for 2020 to 2021, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

– CAJ News