Police sucked into xenophobic standoff

by AKANI CHAUKE

News Editor

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – TENSIONS have heightened between locals and foreign nationals living in South Africa after police prohibited a march by the latter.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) disclosed the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) outlawed the demonstration after threats the Operation Dudula had been issuing and circulating messages of intimidation, threats of disruption and violence directed at KAAX and ‘illegal’ migrants who participate.

KAAX lamented JMPD took this decision despite the fact that KAAX’s notification process, under the Regulation of Gatherings Act, followed all relevant procedures hence the police must enforce the law and protect those exercising their right to protest.

“This makes it crystal clear that the police simply do not want to do their job, are effectively caving into the blackmail of Operation Dudula and are blatantly violating the rights of KAAX and all those participating in the march,” KAAX stated.

The march has eventually shifted to March 26.

“We urge all those who desire an inclusive, tolerant, equal and more just society to come join us to celebrate diversity, defend equality and struggle for justice for all,” KAAX stated.

The organisation will hold a press conference this Sunday at Constitutional Hill as part of the Human Rights Festival.

South Africa celebrates Human Rights Day on Monday.

Some militant local organisations are demanding the deportation of foreign nationals amid rising joblessness.

– CAJ News