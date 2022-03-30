Tsheole re-elected SADC stock exchanges chair

from ODIRILE TOTENG in Gaborone, Botswana

Botswana Bureau

GABORONE, (CAJ News) – BOTSWANA Stock Exchange (BSE) Chief Executive Officer, Thapelo Tsheole, has retained his position as the Chairperson of the Committee of Southern African Development Community Stock Exchanges (CoSSE).

He has been re-elected alongside his deputy, John Kamanga, CEO of Malawi Stock Exchange, at the 60th CoSSE meeting, held virtually.

“I am honoured by the consistent support from my colleagues and the confidence they have bestowed upon me to continue to serve this exceptional Committee for another two years,” Tsheole said.

“CoSSE is making great strides in multiple strategic initiatives, which would not be possible without the concerted efforts and commitment of SADC Exchanges to foster the advancement of the regional markets to greater heights.”

Tsheole was elected as the Chairperson of CoSSE in 2018, where he took over from South African, Zeona Jacobs.

His term will run until March 2024.

CoSSE was formed in 1997 to improve the operational, regulatory and technical underpinnings and capabilities of SADC Exchanges to make their securities markets more attractive to regional and international investors.

The committee comprises 14 stock exchanges from 13 countries.

– CAJ News