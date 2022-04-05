MTN channels R820 million to Limpopo, Mpumalanga expansion

by SAVIOUS KWINIKA

Group Editor-In-Chief

JOHANNESBURG, (CAJ News) – MTN South Africa is investing R820 million (US$56,428million) to modernise and deploy new network infrastructure across Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

The investment in those provinces will go towards MTN’s “Modernisation of Network South Africa project” (MONZA).

The operator aims to expanded rural reach and 5G as well as restore vandalised network infrastructure.

“Our aim is to significantly enhance access and open the door to new digital opportunities for many more people across the province,” said Kagiso Moncho, General Manager: Northern Region for MTN SA.

“Our investment is specifically targeted at increasing network coverage, improving throughputs, and connecting the previously unconnected.”

The MONZA rollout in the two provinces will include improvement and modernisation of 230 sites, and 76 new site builds to add to the existing 1 850.

The extension of MTN’s 5G connectivity includes rolling out 58 new sites in 2022 to add to the existing 53.

Another highlight of the expansion drive will be rural connectivity to help close the digital access gaps in South Africa.

MTN cited data from the GSM Associations 2021 Mobile Economy report: Sub-Saharan Africa.

It indicates more than 700 million people in Sub-Saharan Africa remain offline and at risk of exclusion from the emerging digital economy.

MTN plans to drive growth and connectivity solutions into under-serviced areas, including Mtititi and Ga_Marishane village in Jan Furse.

Due to high incidences of vandalism and battery theft, MTN has partnered with Bidvest Security and set aside an additional R101 million in 2022 to combat the criminality.

Moncho said ensuring users receive quality and network stability remained a priority but the fight against battery theft and vandalism was a major hindrance.

“I am pleased that our ongoing efforts to make a dent in these criminal acts are seeing change, but all South Africans are requested to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”

– CAJ News