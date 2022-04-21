Troops rescue women from Boko Haram

from EMEKA OKONKWO in Abuja, Nigeria

Nigeria Bureau

ABUJA, (CAJ News) – MORE than 20 suspected terrorists have been killed and six women rescued during joint operations by troops from Cameroon, Niger and Nigeria.

The troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) carried out the crackdown on the Islamist militants in northeastern Nigeria, under the Operation Lake Sanity.

Suspected members of the Boko Haram and its splinter group, Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) were neutralised in the Tumbun Fulani and Tumbun Rago areas.

There, some 20 militants were killed.

Five more were killed during combat in the Ngagam-Kabalewa and N’guigmi area.

Tragically, a soldier was killed and unmentioned number of others injured and admitted at a military hospital.

The above operations were carried out by Niger and Nigerian troops.

Cameroon troops of the MNJTF also neutralised two suspected Boko Haram members after a crackdown in the areas of Chikingudu, Kerenua and Toumbuma.

The women aged between 25 and 42 years were rescued.

They were kidnapped between 2020 and 2021.

“The ongoing aggressive clearance patrol into the terrorists’ enclaves, continue to degrade the will and fighting spirit of the insurgents,” said Colonel Muhammad Dole, spokesperson of the MNJTF.

He said the operations characterised by raids, attacks, ambushes and air operations would be maintained.

“This momentum will be sustained,” Dole added.

Founded in 1994, MNJTF is headquartered in Chad.

– CAJ News